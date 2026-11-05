Fort Wayne Democrat Phil GiaQuinta reelected as Indiana House minority leader

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana House Democrats have reelected State Rep. Phil GiaQuinta of Fort Wayne as their caucus leader following election gains that ended the Republican supermajority in the chamber.

The leadership vote came one day after Democrats picked up 16 seats in the Indiana House. According to the caucus, the results mark the first time in 14 years that Republicans will not hold a supermajority.

GiaQuinta, who first became Democratic leader in 2018, will begin his fifth term in the position. State Rep. Cherrish Pryor of Indianapolis was reelected minority floor leader, while State Rep. Carey Hamilton of Indianapolis will continue as minority caucus chair.

GiaQuinta said the election results showed Hoosiers wanted more balance in state government. He pointed to affordability, public school funding and tax fairness as priorities for the caucus.

In a statement, GiaQuinta said Democrats intend to work on issues including grocery, rent and utility costs, school funding, and ensuring data centers and major technology companies pay their fair share of taxes.

The leadership positions took effect immediately following the caucus election.

The 125th Indiana General Assembly will hold its ceremonial start of session, known as Organization Day, on Nov. 17.