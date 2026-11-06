Fort Wayne firefighter identified after domestic battery arrest in Whitley County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne Fire Department lieutenant who was placed on unpaid administrative leave after facing criminal charges has been identified as Justice Dulinsky.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Dulinsky was arrested October 22 following an alleged domestic battery involving his wife at their home.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance after Dulinsky’s wife went to a neighbor’s home to call 911.

According to court documents cited by 21Alive, the woman told investigators that Dulinsky allegedly blocked pathways, broke items, made suicidal threats, took her phones and physically restrained her. Their three young children were inside the home during the incident.

Deputies reported that Dulinsky appeared intoxicated when they spoke with him. He acknowledged arguing with his wife but denied that anything physical had happened.

Court documents state that Dulinsky had a blood-alcohol content of 0.130 following the incident. An investigation also resulted in a 48-hour emergency detention order and a report to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The findings were forwarded to the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Dulinsky faces a preliminary charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department confirmed that Dulinsky was suspended by its Merit Commission. He will remain suspended until his case is adjudicated and the department completes an internal investigation.

Dulinsky had recently been promoted to lieutenant with the department.

The allegations have not been proven in court.