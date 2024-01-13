Fort Wayne Firefighters swiftly control Euclid Avenue house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – No injuries were reported after a house fire in Fort Wayne Friday evening.

It started just before 9:30 PM when the Fort Wayne Fire Department received a call of a house fire on the 3900 block of Euclid Avenue. Firefighters were on the scene within a minute. The fire was localized to the front bedroom of the residence, and all occupants had already self-evacuated.

Fire crews managed to contain the blaze in 20 minutes. The home sustained moderate fire and smoke damage. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, as authorities work to determine the origin and circumstances surrounding the incident.