January 13, 2024
Local News

Fort Wayne Firefighters swiftly control Euclid Avenue house fire

by Heather Starr0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – No injuries were reported after a house fire in Fort Wayne Friday evening.

It started just before 9:30 PM when the Fort Wayne Fire Department received a call of a house fire on the 3900 block of Euclid Avenue. Firefighters were on the scene within a minute. The fire was localized to the front bedroom of the residence, and all occupants had already self-evacuated.

Fire crews managed to contain the blaze in 20 minutes. The home sustained moderate fire and smoke damage. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, as authorities work to determine the origin and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Related posts

Notre Dame reverses course on contraceptive coverage

Tom Franklin

Neil Armstrong Dies

WOWO News

House Fire on Wagner

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.