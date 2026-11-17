FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — With holiday events getting underway, Fort Wayne Food Rescue US (FRUS) is asking restaurants, caterers and other food businesses to donate surplus food instead of throwing it away.

Since 2018, the local nonprofit site has rescued more than 500,000 pounds of excess food using an app and an all-volunteer staff. The food is distributed to local social service agencies serving people experiencing food insecurity.

FRUS accepts excess, unserved or unopened food from professional kitchens, as long as it has been kept at proper temperatures. The organization matches donations with agencies that can make the best use of the food.

Restaurants, caterers and event venues can sign up to become donors by emailing fortwayne@foodrescue.us or downloading the Food Rescue US app and registering as a food donor.

Businesses using Toast point-of-sale systems can also register through the Donorlink integration.

More information about donating food or volunteering is available at Food Rescue US.