Fort Wayne gas prices climb nearly 9 cents as regional refinery issues drive increases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Gas prices in Fort Wayne are approaching $4 per gallon after another increase over the past week, according to a new report from GasBuddy.

The average price of gasoline in Fort Wayne rose 8.7 cents per gallon over the last week, reaching $3.99 on Monday. That’s 13.9 cents higher than a month ago and nearly 92 cents more than this time last year.

GasBuddy’s survey of 201 stations across Fort Wayne found prices ranging from $3.77 to $4.49 per gallon on Sunday, a difference of 72 cents. Statewide, prices ranged from $3.27 to $4.71 per gallon.

While prices continue to rise locally, the national average remained unchanged over the past week at $4.24 per gallon. That’s down 22.3 cents from a month ago but $1.24 higher than a year earlier.

Other cities across the region are experiencing even sharper increases. Gas prices in Toledo jumped 34.4 cents over the past week to $4.40 per gallon, while Kalamazoo saw a 26-cent increase to $4.78. South Bend’s average climbed 12.8 cents to $4.01 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said gasoline prices declined in most states over the past week, but a refinery issue in the Great Lakes region contributed to significant increases across the Midwest.

De Haan said the refinery situation is beginning to improve, although uncertainty in global oil markets continues to affect fuel costs.

Diesel prices are also increasing, with the national average rising four cents over the past week to $6.34 per gallon.

For comparison, Fort Wayne drivers were paying an average of $3.08 per gallon on October 26, 2025, and $2.88 on the same date in 2024.

GasBuddy expects national gasoline prices to remain above $4 per gallon in the near term, with diesel prices staying above $6.

Motorists can compare local fuel prices and find additional information at GasBuddy.com.