FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Gas prices in Fort Wayne have dropped nearly 29 cents over the past week, bringing the average price to $2.94 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The average price is down $1.10 per gallon from a month ago, but remains 8.8 cents higher than this time last year. GasBuddy surveyed 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

The cheapest gas reported in Fort Wayne Sunday was $2.75 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.29, a difference of 54 cents. Across Indiana, prices ranged from $2.35 to $4.49 per gallon.

The national average also fell over the past week, dropping 18.4 cents to $3.56 per gallon. That’s down 74.1 cents from a month ago, but 52.9 cents higher than a year ago. The national average for diesel fell 19.2 cents over the past week to $5.80 per gallon.

GasBuddy says the declines come just ahead of Thanksgiving, with its survey finding 66% of Americans still plan to travel for the holiday, despite 78% saying gas costs more than it did last year.

GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan says the national average is now at its lowest level since mid-March, and the company expects prices could continue to fall over the coming weeks, potentially settling between $3.35 and $3.55 per gallon.