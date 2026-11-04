Fort Wayne homicide victim identified as 28-year-old man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died after being stabbed in Fort Wayne on October 31.

The victim was identified as De’Mario A. Dale, 28, of Fort Wayne.

According to the coroner’s office, authorities were notified by a local hospital about Dale’s death following an altercation in the 2500 block of South Barr Street.

Emergency personnel responded, and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority transported Dale to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined Dale died from a stab wound. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Dale is the 27th homicide recorded in Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2026.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and Allen County Coroner’s Office.