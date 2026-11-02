Fort Wayne invites residents to celebrate National Take a Hike Day on Pufferbelly Trail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The City of Fort Wayne is inviting residents to get outside and enjoy the city’s trails in celebration of National Take a Hike Day on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The city’s Greenways and Trails Department will join employees from Shambaugh & Son for a leisurely two-mile walk along the Pufferbelly Trail beginning at 11 a.m.

Participants are asked to meet at Shambaugh & Son, located at 7614 Opportunity Drive, before heading north along the trail. Residents are encouraged to bring a friend and enjoy the outdoors.

National Take a Hike Day was established in 1976 by the American Hiking Society to encourage people to explore nature and recognize that hiking can be a simple, accessible activity. The annual observance promotes physical activity, time outdoors and an opportunity to step away from daily routines.

Participants are also encouraged to share their hiking experiences on social media using the hashtag #NationalTakeAHikeDay.

The event is presented by the City of Fort Wayne’s Greenways and Trails Department and sponsored by IU Health and Linke Urology + Robotics.

Additional information is available on the City of Fort Wayne’s website.