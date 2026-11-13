Fort Wayne Magician and Stoner’s Funstore Owner Dick Stoner Dies at 96

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne has lost a familiar face who spent decades bringing magic, laughter, and a little bit of the unexpected to generations of families.

Dick Stoner, the longtime owner of downtown Fort Wayne’s Stoner’s Funstore and a well-known magician and entertainer, died Tuesday at the age of 96.

According to WANE-TV, Stoner’s family announced his passing Thursday in a Facebook post shared by the store.

Stoner was a fixture in Fort Wayne’s entertainment and business communities for decades. His family’s business first opened in 1949 as Stoner’s Magic Shop, eventually becoming Stoner’s Funstore, a downtown destination known for its novelty gifts, jokes, costumes and magic supplies.

His fascination with magic began when he was just a toddler and grew into a lifelong career entertaining audiences both onstage and on television.

Among his appearances was Laurel & Hardy’s Magic Castle, which aired on WANE-TV. Through his performances and his store, Stoner helped introduce generations of aspiring magicians to the art of illusion.

Stoner was also a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War.

He and his wife, Deanna, were married for 55 years and raised four children. Their family later grew to include grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In announcing his death, the family remembered Stoner as someone whose influence extended far beyond his business, touching the lives of customers, fellow entertainers and young magicians.

His family says it plans to continue the traditions of magic, laughter and entertainment that were so important to him.

Funeral Arrangements

Visitation will be held Monday, November 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 5 to 8 p.m. at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home on Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne.

Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, at noon at the same location, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Covington Memorial Gardens.

In keeping with Stoner’s colorful personality, the family is encouraging those attending to wear bright, cheerful colors rather than traditional black funeral attire.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Indiana or the Fort Wayne Magicians Club.

Stoner leaves behind a legacy of entertainment, family traditions, and a downtown business that has been part of Fort Wayne for more than 75 years.