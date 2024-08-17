August 17, 2024
Fort Wayne Man Accepts 30-Year Sentence in Child Molestation Case

by Heather Starr0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man accused of sexually abusing a young girl for five years and impregnating her has accepted a plea agreement.

35-year-old Aloysius Reese was charged in April 2023 with multiple counts, including child molestation, after the victim, now a teenager, came forward. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, the girl said Reese began abusing her when she was just 10 years old, eventually leading to a pregnancy when she was 12.

Under the plea deal, Reese will serve 30 years in prison, with additional charges dismissed; his sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 4.

