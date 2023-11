FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday and is accused of molesting a child.

During an investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, a child says they were the victim of child sexual abuse.

The child identified 38-year-old Stephen Bush as the defendant.

Bush is being held at the Allen County Jail pending an initial hearing.

He’s been preliminarily charged with two counts of child seduction and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, all felonies.