FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested Monday morning in connection to last week’s homicide of Antonio Harris.

23-year-old Joshua Parrish was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of S. Anthony Blvd. and Simons St.

On Dec. 6, the 31-year-old Harris was shot and killed in a hallway at Villa Capri Apartments on the city’s south side.

Parrish is being held at the Allen County jail.