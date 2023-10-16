Fort Wayne Man Hospitalized After Being Rear-Ended By School Bus

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was taken to the hospital after he rear-ended a school bus. The crash happened around 7:00 a.m., Monday morning, on State Road 13 north of Middlebury.

Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver of the school bus was slowing to stop when the man struck her from behind.

There were no injuries to the driver of the bus.

The Fort Wayne man suffered facial injuries and was cited for following to closely to the school bus and not being able to stop in time. ​