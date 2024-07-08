Fort Wayne man killed after entering Yoder home uninvited

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man is dead after walking into a Yoder home uninvited and being shot multiple times by the homeowner late last month.

The coroner has identified 40-year-old Tyler Shake as the victim in the shooting, which happened in Woodlake Estates around 5:30 p.m. on June 29.

An autopsy has been completed and the coroner ruled the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Shake is the 20th homicide in Allen County this year.

The shooting remains under investigation.