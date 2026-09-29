Fort Wayne man sentenced to 15 years for child exploitation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting children.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana says 52-year-old Gerald Martin was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of children.

Martin will also serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

U.S. Attorney Adam Mildred said child exploitation and the production of child sexual abuse material can have lasting impacts on victims and their families. He said federal prosecutors will continue working to hold offenders accountable and seek justice for victims.

The FBI led the investigation with assistance from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana.