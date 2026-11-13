Fort Wayne man sentenced to 42 years after jury convicts him of multiple felonies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 42 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of multiple felonies stemming from an attack on a woman two years ago.

Dominique Steele, 35, was sentenced Thursday following a trial in which he represented himself.

According to WANE 15, Steele was convicted of rape, domestic battery in violation of a no-contact order, criminal confinement, strangulation and three drug-related charges. An invasion of privacy charge was dropped before trial.

Steele received a 12-year sentence for Level 3 felony rape, along with a 20-year habitual offender enhancement. He also received two years for each of the other counts.

The sentence will be served after Steele completes prison time for previous invasion of privacy convictions.

The charges stem from an incident two years ago in which Steele threatened and raped a woman at knifepoint. According to the case, he dragged the woman by her neck with a cord when she attempted to escape.

DNA evidence and the victim’s testimony connected Steele to the rape. He also had a previous invasion of privacy conviction involving the same woman.