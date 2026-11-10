November 10, 2026
Local News

Fort Wayne man sentenced to 78 years in deadly 2024 shooting

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 21-year-old Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 78 years in prison for his role in a fatal shooting on the city’s southeast side in August 2024.

According to our partners in news, 21 Alive, Dairyon McClendon was sentenced Monday after Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent found him guilty in September of murder, felony murder and a firearm sentencing enhancement in the death of 20-year-old Damarion Tywan Lundy.

The shooting happened Aug. 26, 2024.

McClendon received a 60-year sentence for murder, with an additional 18 years for using a firearm in the crime. Online court records indicate he plans to appeal.

McClendon was charged alongside Donavon Gonzalez, who was also 18 at the time of the shooting.

Gonzalez initially reached a plea agreement with prosecutors that would have dismissed the murder and felony murder charges in exchange for guilty pleas to robbery and a firearm enhancement.

However, prosecutors later sought to withdraw the agreement, alleging Gonzalez did not testify truthfully against McClendon. Prosecutors said his testimony materially differed from statements he had previously provided.

Gonzalez’s case is scheduled for trial in April.

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