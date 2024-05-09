Fort Wayne man with swords charged after driving into home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested Wednesday night after crashing into a home.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that police were already on their way to the scene after they received a call about a man waving two swords toward his neighbor.

Police then witnessed 67-year-old Donald Beamish back his vehicle into another neighbor’s home.

Beamish is facing felony charges of criminal recklssness with a deadly weapon and operating while intoxicated.

Court records show that Beamish initially refused to comply with officers’ orders to get out of the car.

Beamish’s initial hearing is scheduled for Monday.