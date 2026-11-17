FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A scheduled court appearance Tuesday for a man accused of threatening a crowd at a Fort Wayne church’s live Nativity scene has been withdrawn, according to court records.

Tyler Leavitt, 42, had been scheduled to appear in Allen Superior Court. However, records show he filed a motion to withdraw his appearance. WANE 15 reported it was working to learn more about the filing.

Leavitt was recently booked back into the Allen County Jail in connection with a December 2024 confrontation at a church parking lot in northeast Fort Wayne.

He’s accused of threatening to kill more than 100 people attending the church’s live Nativity event. Investigators allege he pointed a loaded semiautomatic handgun at a New Haven police officer who was directing traffic.

An Allen County sheriff’s deputy shot Leavitt during a struggle that followed.

After being treated at a hospital, Leavitt was arrested and released on bond. He later failed to appear for a court hearing, prompting investigators to search for him.

Authorities eventually located him in Oregon in October 2025. Another struggle with law enforcement allegedly occurred during that encounter, and Leavitt was jailed in Oregon.

He is scheduled to stand trial in Oregon in January on charges stemming from that case.

Tuesday’s scheduled hearing in Allen Superior Court was expected to address his previous failure to appear.