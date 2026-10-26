Fort Wayne painting company donates $12,000 project to help Kate’s Kart expand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne painting company is helping a local nonprofit expand its operations by donating thousands of dollars in services, allowing more money to go toward books for hospitalized children.

Three Rivers Painting Company recently completed a painting project valued at approximately $12,000 for Kate’s Kart, a nonprofit that provides free books to children receiving medical care.

According to WANE 15, Kate’s Kart needed additional space after experiencing a significant increase in demand. The organization has seen an increase of approximately 1,000 books distributed per month at hospitals it already serves.

The nonprofit recently relocated to a larger facility near Coldwater and Cook roads, but painting the new space would have added expenses that weren’t included in its budget.

After Kate’s Kart founder and executive director Krista Layman contacted Three Rivers Painting for an estimate, the company offered to complete the work at no cost through its Paint It Forward program.

The initiative provides free painting services to local nonprofits and individuals in need. Three Rivers Painting donated the labor, while Sherwin-Williams provided discounted materials.

Layman estimates the savings will allow Kate’s Kart to purchase and distribute approximately 1,700 additional books to children in hospitals.

Three Rivers Painting sales manager Sam Knapp said the company’s decision to help was influenced in part by his wife’s experience as a nurse at Parkview Hospital, where she frequently sees books provided by Kate’s Kart.

Company owner Andrew Bachman said giving back to the Fort Wayne community is a priority for the business, which has already assisted another local nonprofit through the program this year.

The company hopes to expand Paint It Forward and continue accepting nominations for individuals and organizations that could benefit from donated painting services.

Kate’s Kart has since moved into its new facility, providing additional room to support its growing book distribution efforts.