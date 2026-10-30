Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announces upcoming events, free fitness classes and Veterans’ Breakfast

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has announced a lineup of upcoming activities, including free riverfront fitness classes, discounted admission to the Botanical Conservatory and a special breakfast honoring local veterans.

The Parks and Recreation Community Center, located at 233 West Main Street, will host its annual Veterans’ Breakfast on Friday, November 13, at 9:30 a.m. The free event will recognize military veterans with breakfast, games, prizes and a performance by The Shepherd’s Brass Quintet. A presentation of the flags is also planned.

Each veteran may bring one guest. Reservations are required by Friday, November 6, and can be made by calling 260-427-6460.

The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory will continue offering its popular $1 Nights every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitors can explore the indoor Showcase, Tropical and Desert houses for just $1, with free validated parking available at the Civic Center Garage.

A public book sale will also take place November 3 through November 5 at the Parks and Recreation Community Center. Hardback books will cost $1, paperbacks 50 cents and DVDs $1. The sale runs daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Several free fitness classes are scheduled for Sunday, November 8, at the Park Foundation Pavilion in Promenade Park.

Barre on the Riverfront begins at 9:15 a.m., combining elements of ballet, Pilates and yoga. Yoga on the Riverfront follows at 10:30 a.m., led by Discover Yoga owner Chelsea Vona. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats.

Pilates on the Riverfront wraps up the morning’s activities from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The introductory class, offered in partnership with Pure Movement Studio, focuses on core strength, posture and controlled movement. All three classes are free and open to participants of all skill levels.

For those interested in group exercise, the Riverfront Social Run Club meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Promenade Park. Runners and walkers of all experience levels are welcome.

Meanwhile, two exhibits will remain on display through November 15.

The Botanical Conservatory’s “Pueblo Garden: Styles of the Southwest” highlights Southwestern botanical traditions, featuring adobe-inspired structures and Pueblo gardening techniques.

Artist Jeremy Stroup’s “Touching Grass” exhibition encourages visitors to reconnect with nature through artwork exploring memory, outdoor experiences and the importance of stepping away from screens. The exhibition is included with regular admission.

Additional information about upcoming programs and activities is available through Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.