Fort Wayne Philharmonic musician featured in ‘Home Alone 2’ to perform alongside film Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne Philharmonic musician will have a unique role in Saturday night’s performance of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” appearing both on stage and on screen during the concert.

Assistant Principal Viola Deb Welter appeared in the original 1992 film as part of an orchestra scene while she was a member of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago.

Welter said she signed up for the opportunity after an announcement during an orchestra rehearsal. The movie’s soundtrack was recorded separately by studio musicians in Los Angeles, while the scene itself was filmed in Chicago with musicians hired to perform along with the prerecorded audio.

The filming required an overnight session that lasted from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., with the full orchestra not taking the stage until around 4:30 in the morning.

“One of my favorite things about the whole experience was seeing just how much work goes into two scenes of a movie,” Welter said. “And now I can say ‘I’m in a movie’!”

More than three decades later, Welter will perform with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic as the movie plays on screen during a special concert Saturday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Purdue Fort Wayne Music Center.

The full orchestra, conducted by Caleb Young, will perform the film’s musical score live.

Due to high demand, the Philharmonic has announced additional general admission overflow seating in the gallery. Limited reserved seats remain available in the main concert hall.

Tickets start at $20 through the Sweetwater Sound Pass initiative.

Tickets are available at fwphil.org, by calling the ArtsTix Community Box Office at 260-422-4226, or at the venue beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The concert is part of the Philharmonic’s Pops Series presented by Aunt Millie’s.