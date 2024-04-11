Fort Wayne Police Issue Urgent Alert for Armed and Dangerous Double Murder Suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is actively searching for 21-year-old Dionee K. White, wanted in connection with a double murder.

White is described as a black male, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 155 pounds, with a slim build, and has brown eyes. His hair may be styled in dreads or cut short, and he sports a distinctive tattoo on his neck.

Officials caution that White should be considered armed and dangerous. The public is strongly advised not to approach him under any circumstances. Instead, those with any information about White’s whereabouts are urged to contact 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 260-436-STOP or using the P3 app. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $3,000 for information leading to White’s arrest.