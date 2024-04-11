April 11, 2024
Local News

Fort Wayne Police Issue Urgent Alert for Armed and Dangerous Double Murder Suspect

by Heather Starr0
Dionee K. White - Photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department
Dionee K. White - Photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is actively searching for 21-year-old Dionee K. White, wanted in connection with a double murder.

White is described as a black male, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 155 pounds, with a slim build, and has brown eyes. His hair may be styled in dreads or cut short, and he sports a distinctive tattoo on his neck.

Officials caution that White should be considered armed and dangerous. The public is strongly advised not to approach him under any circumstances. Instead, those with any information about White’s whereabouts are urged to contact 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 260-436-STOP or using the P3 app. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $3,000 for information leading to White’s arrest.

 

Related posts

Trial of Suspended Police Officer Opens

Dean Jackson

Construction investment exceeds $1 billion in Allen County

Caleb Hatch

Police Bust the Man Who Robbed the Wells Fargo Bank…

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.