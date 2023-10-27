Fort Wayne Police Looking Into Thursday Night Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking into a shooting that happened on Thursday night.

Police say they were called to Newport Avenue around 10:40 p.m. on the reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators say a vehicle that may have been involved was found nearby with bullet holes. It was towed and is being processed for further evidence.

So far there is no other information and officials say the incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has information on the shooting, you are asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department, Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tipps App.