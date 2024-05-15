May 15, 2024
Local News

Fort Wayne Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Glenbrook Mall Shooting Suspect

by Heather Starr0
Glenbrook Square Mall Shooting Suspect - Photo by FWPD
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to the Glenbrook Mall shooting that occurred on May 4th, 2024, at 2:41 pm. The authorities have released a photo of the suspect and are seeking any information that could lead to their identification or capture.

Anyone with information about the identity or possible whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201. The police are actively investigating the incident and are urging the community to come forward with any leads.

The suspect remains at large, and the investigation is ongoing. Your assistance could be crucial in bringing the responsible individual to justice.

