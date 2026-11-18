FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on the future of downtown during a community open house next month.

The Make It Downtown Community Open House is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Grand Wayne Center, 120 W. Jefferson Boulevard.

The event is part of the city’s effort to develop a new 10-year plan for downtown Fort Wayne. Residents will be able to explore interactive stations and help identify priorities for the plan, which is expected to guide downtown development over the next decade.

Mayor Sharon Tucker and representatives from urban planning firm Interface Studio will provide remarks. Organizers also plan to share a summary of public feedback gathered over the past three months.

According to the city, more than 3,000 people have participated through surveys, pop-up events, focus groups and individual interviews, sharing what they like about downtown and what improvements they would like to see.

The open house will include free refreshments, music, prizes and activities for children.

The city’s current downtown plan, Blueprint for the Future, was adopted in 2003. Updates to that plan and subsequent studies have contributed to more than $1 billion in investment in downtown Fort Wayne over the past 23 years, according to the city.

The new plan is expected to be completed by April 2027 before being presented to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission and City Council for adoption.

More information about the open house and the planning process is available at https://engage.cityoffortwayne.org/make-it-downtown.