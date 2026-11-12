Fort Wayne roller hockey tournament recognized for $2.3 million economic impact

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A major roller hockey tournament held in Fort Wayne over the summer is receiving national recognition after generating an estimated $2.3 million in direct economic impact for the local community.

The 2026 State Wars Roller Hockey Tournament, along with Parkview Sports Medicine Ice House and Visit Fort Wayne, was recognized through Sports Destination Management’s 2026 Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism Awards.

The 14-day tournament, held in July, brought 363 teams to Fort Wayne from 19 states, three Canadian provinces and eight countries. Organizers estimate the event attracted approximately 10,000 visitors from outside the area, benefiting local hotels, restaurants, retailers and attractions.

Participation increased by 28% compared to the tournament’s previous Fort Wayne appearance in 2023.

“We’re incredibly proud to see State Wars recognized for the impact it has on Fort Wayne,” said Kaleigh Schrock, general manager of PSM Ice House. “Hosting an event of this size takes a tremendous amount of planning and teamwork, from converting our ice surfaces to welcoming hundreds of teams and thousands of visitors.”

The tournament was made possible through partnerships involving State Wars, PSM Ice House, Visit Fort Wayne, the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Indiana Sports Corp and Visit Indiana.

Schrock said the recognition highlights the benefits major sporting events can bring to local businesses and the broader community.

The tournament and its economic impact will be featured in the November/December issue of Sports Destination Management, with additional recognition through the publication’s website and social media platforms.