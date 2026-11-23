FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A century-old bronze sculpture of Henry W. Lawton at Lakeside Park South is set to undergo restoration work beginning next week.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has contracted with an artist group from Illinois to clean, restore and apply a protective coating to the sculpture, which was erected at the park in 1921.

The department says the monument has experienced oxidation from exposure over the years, along with some minor damage. The restoration will include removing the sculpture from its stone base beginning Tuesday, Nov. 24, and transporting it to the contractor’s workshop.

The work will include analysis and fabrication to recast and replace a partially missing scabbard. When the sculpture returns in spring 2027, the stone base and bronze plaque will also be cleaned and treated.

Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel says the restoration is part of the department’s continued effort to preserve historic monuments and memorials throughout Fort Wayne’s 89 parks.

Lakeside Park South is located at the intersection of Crescent and Lake avenues.