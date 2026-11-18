FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne business owner is preparing for upcoming federal restrictions on hemp-derived THC products that could significantly affect her store.

According to 21Alive, Crystal Vann Wallstrom, owner of Swizzle, says about 40% of the store’s sales come from THC and CBD products. A federal ban set to take effect December 11 will prohibit most hemp-derived THC products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container.

Wallstrom is already adjusting her inventory by expanding offerings such as kava and kanna drinks and bread. However, she says customers are unhappy about losing access to some of their favorite products.

Wallstrom supports stronger regulation rather than an outright ban. She says Swizzle already limits sales to customers 21 and older, requires certificates showing product ingredients and caps its products at 10 milligrams of THC.

She also worries that proposed distribution requirements could hurt smaller businesses that purchase directly from manufacturers rather than through larger distribution networks.

A 2023 report from Whitney Economics estimated hemp-derived cannabinoid products generated approximately $637 million in retail sales across Indiana.