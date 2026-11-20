FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne woman has died from injuries sustained in an October crash, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner identified the woman as 44-year-old Latoya Renee Baker of Fort Wayne.

Baker was involved in a crash on Oct. 10 at the intersection of Paulding Road and Calhoun Street. The coroner’s office was notified of her death on Oct. 21.

Officials determined her cause of death was pulmonary thromboembolism, a blood clot, resulting from injuries sustained in the crash.

Her death was ruled accidental, which is the standard classification for crash-related deaths.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.