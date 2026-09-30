Fort Wayne Zoo lioness Ina diagnosed with chronic kidney disease

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Ina, the Fort Wayne Zoo’s nearly 20-year-old female lion, is being treated for chronic kidney disease.

According to WANE 15, Ina was initially diagnosed about a year ago. Zoo officials say chronic kidney disease causes animals to gradually lose kidney function and is common among aging cats. There is no cure, but symptoms can be treated.

Zoo staff monitor Ina’s blood and blood pressure each month and administer fluids weekly to help support her kidney function. Her medical behavior training allows staff to perform much of that care while she voluntarily participates.

Ina can receive about two liters of fluid during a session, which typically takes around 20 minutes.

Zoo veterinarian Caitlin Hemby says Ina is currently active, eating well and appears comfortable.

Ina arrived at the Fort Wayne Zoo in 2008 when she was 2 years old and will turn 20 in October. Zoo officials say the average life expectancy for lions living in zoos is about 20 years.

Ina currently shares the zoo’s lion habitat with Kiume, a male lion who arrived in Fort Wayne last year.

Zoo officials say they will continue monitoring Ina and providing treatment aimed at keeping her comfortable.