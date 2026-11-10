Fort Wayne’s Trolley Steaks and Seafood Featured on America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A longtime Fort Wayne restaurant is getting national attention as Trolley Steaks and Seafood welcomes America’s Best Restaurants for an on-site filming visit Tuesday.

The restaurant, located at 2898 East Dupont Road, was selected for the America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) Roadshow, which travels the country highlighting independently owned restaurants and the people behind them.

Owner Rob Clevenger spoke with WOWO about the restaurant’s history, its connection to Fort Wayne and what makes the local dining spot special.

Clevenger said the restaurant was selected because of its history, traditions, community involvement and positive feedback from guests.

The ABR crew interviewed Clevenger about the restaurant and its menu as part of the filming visit.

A Fort Wayne tradition dating back to the 1890s

Trolley’s history stretches back more than a century.

According to Clevenger, the restaurant originally operated downtown as Palm Gardens in the 1890s. During the city’s trolley boom, it became known as the Trolley Bar, located along a route where people regularly boarded and exited streetcars.

The phrase “Meet Me at Trolley” became a familiar part of the restaurant’s identity.

The restaurant eventually moved to its current location on Dupont Road in 2003.

Clevenger said the business has been fortunate to grow alongside the surrounding area while continuing to serve generations of Fort Wayne customers.

Local farms help shape the menu

While Trolley is known for its steaks and seafood, Clevenger said one of the restaurant’s longtime favorites is its walleye, a dish that dates back to its downtown history.

The menu also features locally sourced steaks, Trolley Bucco and seafood selections.

Clevenger said the restaurant works with several area farms and businesses to bring local products to its customers.

He mentioned local suppliers for eggs, steaks and vegetables, as well as Amish Aquaponics for salad ingredients. The restaurant also features locally brewed Trolley Lager and works with Hop River.

Clevenger said supporting local businesses is an important part of the restaurant’s identity.

“Our home is Fort Wayne,” Clevenger said, describing the family’s connection to the community.

A guest-first approach

For Clevenger, the best part of owning a restaurant is interacting with customers.

He said he and his wife, Stacey, place a priority on making guests happy and creating an enjoyable experience.

He also praised the restaurant’s employees, saying their hard work and service are central to the business.

Clevenger said the restaurant’s success would not be possible without the continued support of its customers.

The restaurant also continues its community traditions through weekly live music.

National exposure through the ABR Roadshow

America’s Best Restaurants is a national media and restaurant marketing company headquartered in Florence, Kentucky. The company says it has filmed more than 2,000 episodes featuring independently owned restaurants.

The finished Trolley Steaks and Seafood episode will premiere at a later date across social media. Premiere information is expected to be announced through the restaurant’s Facebook page and shared by America’s Best Restaurants on its website and YouTube channel.

More information about Trolley Steaks and Seafood is available at trolleysteaksandseafood.com.

Learn more about the ABR Roadshow at AmericasBestRestaurants.com.