Four people arrested after police chase with gunfire Sunday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A stolen black Kia Soul led Fort Wayne police on a high-speed chase today, culminating in arrests and gunfire.

At around 11 AM, officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Paulding Road near Winter Street, but the driver refused to comply, initiating a 15-minute pursuit through oncoming traffic and yards in urban and residential areas.

The chase, marked by speeds exceeding 75 mph, ended with a crash near Guilford Drive and Drake Drive. All four occupants attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended by officers. During the pursuit, the actions of the suspect caused police to fire their service weapons at the suspect vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, in coordination with the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, is actively investigating the incident. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. The identities of the suspects have not been released at this time.