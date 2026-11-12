Franciscan Center seeks 610 turkeys for Fort Wayne families ahead of Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Franciscan Center is asking the community to help provide 610 Thanksgiving turkeys to local families as it prepares for its 27th annual Turkey Tuesday distribution on November 24.

The organization is seeking donations of frozen turkeys or monetary contributions of $17, enough to cover the average cost of one turkey for a family in need.

The annual event serves families on Fort Wayne’s southeast side, many of whom begin lining up before sunrise to receive a turkey for their Thanksgiving meal.

“Our building may have been damaged, but our mission has not,” said Franciscan Center Executive Director Tony Ley, referring to recent damage at the organization’s State Street thrift store following a vehicle crash.

Ley says rising food costs continue to put pressure on local families, making community donations especially important this holiday season.

“Every turkey donated represents hope, generosity, and a reminder that our community cares,” Ley said.

Volunteers from STAR 88.3, including station president Melissa Montana, and members of the Lakewood Park Christian School girls’ basketball team will help distribute coffee, hot chocolate and encouragement to families waiting for the event.

Residents can donate online at thefranciscancenter.org/support-us or drop off frozen turkeys at the Franciscan Center’s main office at 1015 E. Maple Grove Avenue, its Southwest Family Thrift Store at 6145 W. Jefferson Boulevard, or its Coldwater Road thrift store at 4430 Coldwater Road.

Donations can also be mailed to the Franciscan Center at 1015 E. Maple Grove Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46806, with “Turkey” written on the memo line.

The organization is encouraging individuals, businesses, churches, schools and community groups to contribute before November 24.

Now in its 37th year, the Franciscan Center provides food, clothing and other essential assistance to more than 70,000 families annually throughout the greater Fort Wayne area.