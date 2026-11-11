Free home weatherization kits to be distributed at Fort Wayne Salvation Army

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Salvation Army of Fort Wayne and American Electric Power are teaming up to distribute free home weatherization kits to families visiting the organization’s food pantry Thursday.

The kits are intended to help households improve energy efficiency, seal drafts and reduce heating costs during the colder months.

Each kit includes two self-adhesive door sweeps, expanding spray foam for sealing cracks and gaps, weatherstripping tape for doors and windows, and foam insulators for outlets and light switches.

The distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies run out, at The Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St.

The kits are available at no cost to food pantry clients on a first-come, first-served basis.

Representatives from American Electric Power will also be available during the distribution to discuss ways households can improve energy efficiency.

The kits were funded by American Electric Power.