Free self-defense classes offered next month in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Angola City Police Department are offering free realistic, physical, self-defense training for females 12 and older.

R.A.D. Systems stands for rape aggression defense and was established in 1989. The R.A.D. course includes one night of lecture and two nights of practicing techniques, with the last night including a simulation. The program will teach awareness, prevention, reduction and avoidance, progressing to the basics of hands-on defense training.

It will be held on September 10, September 17, and September 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pleasant Lake Elementary in Pleasant Lake.

A $20 deposit will be collected and returned upon completion of the course.

To sign up, you can call First Sgt. Brad Kline at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-668-1000 ext. 5260 or Assistant Chief Darrin Taylor at the Angola Police Department at 260-665-2121.