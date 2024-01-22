Freezing rain, ice to impact Tuesday morning commute

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – All of the WOWO listening area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting Monday afternoon.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to a quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are expected Tuesday morning. Areas of slippery travel are possible this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice accumulations in excess of a quarter of an inch are possible, especially northwest of a line from Monticello to Warsaw to Hillsdale. A gradual warming trend is expected Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say to slow down and use caution while traveling.