FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Community Schools is addressing concerns surrounding the removal of Jefferson Middle School’s principal last week, saying the district has taken personnel action following a review of the circumstances.

In a message sent to Jefferson families and FWCS staff, the district reaffirmed its commitment to student safety and said it takes all reports of sexual misconduct by students seriously.

The district said it expects school leaders to demonstrate professionalism, sound judgment and sensitivity when handling matters involving student safety. FWCS added that any comments or conduct that minimize the seriousness of those matters fall short of its expectations for leadership.

The report of sexual misconduct was promptly referred to the appropriate authorities, as required, according to the district.

In the interim, Courtney Lumbley, who oversees all FWCS middle schools, and Dr. Virgil Griffin, a longtime principal and district-level administrator, will lead Jefferson Middle School.

FWCS said it will not comment further on the specifics of the matter out of respect for student privacy and because the applicable personnel process is still underway.