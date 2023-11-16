FWCS Career Academy hosts annual Give Back Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools students are once again cooking up a Thanksgiving feast for those in need this holiday season.

The fifth annual Give Back Thanksgiving is Monday, Nov. 20, in the FWCS Career Academy Cafeteria, 1200 S. Barr St.

The meal prepared and served by Culinary Arts students includes:

Roasted Turkey Breast

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Green beans

Apple crisp

Dinner will be served from 4-6 p.m. while supplies last. There is a limit of two dinners per guest. Please enter the main entrance.