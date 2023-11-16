November 16, 2023
FWCS Career Academy hosts annual Give Back Thanksgiving

by Derek Decker0
"thanksgiving dinner" by notahipster, CC BY 2.0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools students are once again cooking up a Thanksgiving feast for those in need this holiday season.

The fifth annual Give Back Thanksgiving is Monday, Nov. 20, in the FWCS Career Academy Cafeteria, 1200 S. Barr St.

The meal prepared and served by Culinary Arts students includes:

  • Roasted Turkey Breast
  • Mashed potatoes and gravy
  • Green beans
  • Apple crisp

Dinner will be served from 4-6 p.m. while supplies last. There is a limit of two dinners per guest. Please enter the main entrance.

 

 

