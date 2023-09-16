FWPD arrests three suspects in connection with fatal shooting and high-speed pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, September 15th, 2023, at approximately 1:20 A.M. on St. Mary’s Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, FWPD officers discovered one male deceased inside the residence and another male suffering from a non-life-threatening injury. The FWPD Homicide Unit took over the investigation.

On the evening of September 15th, at around 7:25 pm, law enforcement officers attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Williams Street and Harrison Street with the intention of apprehending suspects 36-year-old Royal Davis Jr. and 29-year-old Jessica Fuentes. Instead of complying with the stop, the suspects fled the scene, igniting a high-speed pursuit through the city streets.

The chase came to a halt near the intersection of I-469 and U.S. 27 after the suspect vehicle crashed. Despite the collision, both Davis and Fuentes attempted to escape on foot but were apprehended by officers.

A third suspect, 28-year-old Robert Ward, was taken into custody by officers in the 1400 block of Dubois Street at around 2:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 16th, 2023.

Royal Davis Jr. faces preliminary charges of Murder, Felony Murder, Attempted Murder, Fleeing-Vehicle, and resisting.

Jessica Fuentes faces preliminary charges of Murder, Felony Murder, and Attempted Murder.

Robert Ward faces preliminary charges of Robbery-Resulting in Death (Level 1).

Agencies that assisted in this operation were the FWPD Gang Unit, Vice/Narcotics division, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and Crime Scene detectives.