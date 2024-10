FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is currently searching for a missing 11-year-old autistic boy.

Elijah Newport was last seen in the 3200 block of River Forest Drive, off of Vance Avenue and west of Crescent.

He is five feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. Newport was last seen wearing a camo Minecraft shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Fort Wayne Police Desk at 260-449-7486.