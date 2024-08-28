FWPD Searching For Missing 8-Month-Old Believed To Be In Danger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are looking for help finding a missing 8-month-old girl they believe is endangered.

Police say 8-month-old Demi Reign Shilling was last seen with Joshua David Gaunt on Wednesday, August 21.

Officers say Gaunt is the girl’s biological father, who had been living with his own father in Fort Wayne.

The man has not been responding to communication and may have taken the baby to Hicksville, Ohio, FWPD says.

Officers say they believe Gaunt does not have the means to provide the proper care for the girl.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (260) 427-1222.