August 28, 2024
Local News

FWPD Searching For Missing 8-Month-Old Believed To Be In Danger

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are looking for help finding a missing 8-month-old girl they believe is endangered.

Police say 8-month-old Demi Reign Shilling was last seen with Joshua David Gaunt on Wednesday, August 21.

Officers say Gaunt is the girl’s biological father, who had been living with his own father in Fort Wayne.

The man has not been responding to communication and may have taken the baby to Hicksville, Ohio, FWPD says.

Officers say they believe Gaunt does not have the means to provide the proper care for the girl.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (260) 427-1222.

Related posts

Komets clinch Western Conference title, head to first Kelly Cup Finals

Darrin Wright

Last Day for FWCS Registration

WOWO News

Board of Commissioners’ Statement on Passage of Pond Memorial Highway Resolution

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.