Gas Prices Continue Downward Trend Amid Start of Holiday Shopping Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With holiday shopping season officially underway, those trips to the mall will cost you less at the pump for now.

According to GasBuddy, average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07 per gallon. Prices locally are 35.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 60.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $2.95 per gallon while the lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.79 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon while the national average price of diesel has also fallen, down 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.23 per gallon.