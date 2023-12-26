December 26, 2023
Gas Prices Jump Over 30 Cents Per Gallon On Average Amid Holiday Travel Influx

by Michael McIntyre
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Amid the Christmas holiday and an increase in travel times, gas prices have jumped up just as some industry experts had predicted.

According to GasBudy, prices have risen over 33 cents in the past seven days and average $2.91/gallon for regular.  However, prices in Fort Wayne do stand 15.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.  According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $2.79/gallon yesterday while lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.45/gallon.

On the national landscape, prices rose on average a little less than 3 cents per gallon and stand at an average of $3.07/gallon while the national average price of diesel has risen 0.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.00 per gallon.

