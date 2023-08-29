GasBuddy: Prices at the pump for the holiday weekend should be similar to last year

DALLAS (WOWO) – GasBuddy has released its annual Labor Day travel forecast and is predicting gas prices for the holiday weekend to be near what they were a year ago.

They are predicting prices to fall slightly to an average of $3.75 per gallon. Demand may increase to 9.2 million barrels this week leading up to the weekend.

Looking father ahead, barring any unexpected issues such as disruptions because of hurricanes, they say we could see a national average of $3.25 a gallon by the end of the year. Stations can start transitioning to the winter blend of gas on September 16, which should help lower prices.

According to GasBuddy, as of Tuesday morning, gas in Fort Wayne was averaging $3.65 per gallon.