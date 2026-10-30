General Motors agrees to $220 million settlement over alleged sale of private driver data

HARTFORD, Conn. (WOWO) — General Motors has agreed to pay $220 million to settle allegations that the automaker improperly collected and sold drivers’ personal information, including location data and driving habits, to third-party companies.

According to WANE 15, the settlement, announced Thursday, October 29, involves attorneys general from 35 states and Washington, D.C., who accused GM of sharing private driving information with data brokers. Those companies allegedly sold the information to insurance providers, which used the data to help determine customers’ insurance rates.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong accused the automaker of collecting and profiting from sensitive information without drivers’ knowledge or consent.

“GM turned private vehicles into mobile insurance surveillance machines without consumer consent or awareness,” Tong said in a statement. “GM profited from the sale of this personal driving data, and consumers paid the price in the form of higher premiums.”

The allegations center on GM’s Smart Driver program, which monitored the driving behavior of millions of customers between 2016 and 2024.

The company marketed the program as a way for drivers to improve their safety behind the wheel and assured customers their information would not be shared with insurance companies without explicit permission.

However, state officials alleged that some drivers were enrolled in the program without their knowledge by dealership employees who received incentives for signing up customers.

The settlement includes several states in the Midwest, including Ohio, Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin. Indiana is not among the participating states.

GM discontinued its Smart Driver program in 2024.

In a statement Thursday, a GM spokesperson said the agreement reinforces the company’s efforts to improve consumer privacy protections.

“This agreement addresses Smart Driver, a product we ended in 2024, and reinforces steps we’ve taken to strengthen our privacy practices,” the company said.

The automaker added that it remains committed to transparency about how connected vehicle data is collected, protected and shared.

The settlement resolves the participating states’ claims against GM related to the program.