FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The plant builds the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks, which are high-profit vehicles for the automaker.

Officials say the plant will close the weeks of April 29th, June 24th, and July 8th but GM says they don’t anticipate problems with supplies of the vehicles due to the downtime.

The closure will also affect plants providing parts for the vehicle in Michigan and Ohio.