Google Officially Named As Project Zodiac Developer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from Google announced on Friday that they have officially purchased land in Fort Wayne for the development of a data center campus, previously referred to as “Project Zodiac” within various circles.

Devon Smiley, Public Relations Representative from Google says that the data center is behind much of the digital services that power everyday lives of millions of people around the world. Smiley went on to emphasize that when Google joins a new community, they are committed to being active members and partnering closely with local leaders to meaningfully contribute to the priorities of that community with Fort Wayne being no different.

In partnership with the City of Fort Wayne, the sale of the land will support community wide initiatives which are yet to be named.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry made a statement Friday.

“Today’s announcement by Google is a major win for our community. The City of Fort Wayne looks forward to having Google as the partner for its new data center. We’re grateful for Google’s commitment to Fort Wayne. This development is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that will bring excellent jobs, new economic development possibilities, and further strengthen our community’s place as an ideal location for businesses to invest. A lot of work has gone into getting the necessary approvals to move the data center project across the finish line. This new initiative will continue the unprecedented positive momentum being experienced in Fort Wayne and position our community for current and future success.”

Governor Eric Holcomb also welcomed Google to the Summit City.

“I want to extend a warm Hoosier welcome to Google and its new data center. This is yet another example of the Indiana Momentum that’s reaching all corners of our state,” Holcomb said. “Northeast Indiana has the tools, resources and workforce to support this exciting partnership with Google, especially in an industry so important to our digitally driven future.”