INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — More than 550 new housing units are moving forward across Indiana following a series of groundbreakings and grand openings announced by Gov. Mike Braun’s office this month.

The eight developments are expected to create 554 housing units, with support from the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI, funding.

In northeast Indiana, the Victory Gardens development in southeast Fort Wayne’s Tillman-Hessen Cassel Corridor is expected to bring 74 owner-occupied homes to the area. The project will include a mix of single-family homes, duplexes, townhomes and zero-lot-line units, with $1 million in READI funding supporting the development. Officials broke ground on the project this month.

Other projects include 145 new homes across three developments in Rushville, 22 affordable homes in Richmond, 157 apartments in downtown Lafayette, 60 townhomes in Aurora and 96 apartments in Evansville.

Braun says the investments are intended to expand housing options and affordability for Hoosiers at different stages of life, while helping communities attract workers and support economic growth.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich says housing availability is an important part of supporting communities as businesses expand and bring new jobs to the state.