INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun says his ongoing suspension of state gasoline taxes has saved Hoosiers more than $1 billion this year, as families prepare to travel for Thanksgiving.

In a video released Tuesday, Braun highlighted the tax suspensions as a way to help drivers save money at the pump during the holiday travel season.

The governor says the savings have helped keep Indiana’s gas prices among the lowest in the nation.

Braun first suspended Indiana’s gasoline usage tax in April before expanding the suspension to include the gasoline excise tax in May. The suspensions have continued as part of the state’s energy emergency.

The governor’s office says the tax relief is intended to ease costs for Hoosier families while maintaining funding for state and local infrastructure projects.